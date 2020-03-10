Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Taubman Centers worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

