Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 941 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.