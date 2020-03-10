Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FormFactor worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FormFactor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

