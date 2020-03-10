Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MTNB opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTNB. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Aegis began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

