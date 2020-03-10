Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.