McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE MCK opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.37. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.71 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

