Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Meet Group worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Meet Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEET shares. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

