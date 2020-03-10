Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.54 and last traded at $73.33, 526,687 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 393,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,763,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 72.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

