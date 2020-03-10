Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,578 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

