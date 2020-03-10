Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

NYSE:MSI opened at $165.69 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

