Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,934,000 after buying an additional 308,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $165.69 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

