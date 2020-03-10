MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Issues Earnings Results

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

Shares of MVC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

