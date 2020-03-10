NEM Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. NEM has a total market cap of $490.85 million and $16.82 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEM has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Binance.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, OKEx, Coinsuper, YoBit, Zaif, Indodax, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinbe, Kuna, Bitbns, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, Liquid, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, Exrates, HitBTC, Livecoin, B2BX, CoinTiger, Koineks, COSS, Crex24 and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

