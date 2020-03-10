Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $346.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.16. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

