New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. New Relic has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.