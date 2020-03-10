New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 53.85%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

