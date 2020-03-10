New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of LCNB worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LCNB by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LCNB by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LCNB by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

