New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Caesarstone worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Caesarstone by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Caesarstone by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Caesarstone by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $354.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

