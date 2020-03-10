New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $254,000 Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUBY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.04.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

