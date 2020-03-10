New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

NRIM opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.