New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,151 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOD opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $301.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

