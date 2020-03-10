New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $308,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $578.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 3.83. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,906 shares of company stock worth $1,575,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

