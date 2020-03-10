New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $319,000 Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daily Journal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal stock opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.65. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $197.00 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In related news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $58,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,284 shares of company stock valued at $366,394 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

