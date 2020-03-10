New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $285,000 in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.