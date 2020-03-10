New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $250,000 Investment in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of MetroCity Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $342.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MCBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.