New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,800 Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Translate Bio worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Translate Bio Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.34.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

