New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENT. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

