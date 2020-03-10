New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,600 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Fluidigm worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

