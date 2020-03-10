New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $177.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

