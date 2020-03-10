New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Electrochemical were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.