New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,700 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Mallinckrodt worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNK. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNK opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $246.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

