New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of ZIX worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ZIX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZIX by 58.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

