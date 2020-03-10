Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,693,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 590,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,224. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

