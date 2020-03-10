Northern Trust Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

