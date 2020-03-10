NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 7.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $238.18 and last traded at $245.44, 15,196,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 16,975,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.04.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.73 and its 200 day moving average is $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

