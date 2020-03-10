Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.67 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Binance, Kucoin and OKEx. Ontology has a market cap of $470.09 million and $104.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, BCEX, Huobi, BitMart, Gate.io, Kucoin, Koinex, Bitbns, OKEx, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.