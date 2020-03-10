Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 19 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORC. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.50 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

