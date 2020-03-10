Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Orchid Island Capital worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

