Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PRTK opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTK. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

