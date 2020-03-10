PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PCSB Financial worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62,784 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PCSB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $292.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.44.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

PCSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.