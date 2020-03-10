Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,720,000 after acquiring an additional 755,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.