Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.91, 2,039,390 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 736,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 887,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,513,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

