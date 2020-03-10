PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of PlayAGS worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 224,113 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on PlayAGS from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

