PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading Down 6.9%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $38.63, approximately 5,384,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,813,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 821,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 243,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.