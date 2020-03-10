Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.78, approximately 640,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 436,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $262.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.49.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

