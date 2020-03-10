Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.54% of Q2 worth $138,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Q2 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. Q2’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,124 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,128 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

