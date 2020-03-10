Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,021 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Unit worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unit by 110.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNT opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Unit Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

