Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Chiasma worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chiasma by 461.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CHMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

CHMA stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Chiasma Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

