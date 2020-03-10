Rhumbline Advisers Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Senseonics worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.