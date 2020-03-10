Rhumbline Advisers Has $185,000 Holdings in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Frontier Communications worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 170,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

FTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTR opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Frontier Communications Corp has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.90.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.